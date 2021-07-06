Firefighters from several departments responded to a house fire Saturday evening at 16 Rush Lane in North Strabane Township.
According to township fire Chief Mark Grimm, the family of four wasn’t home at the time, and no injuries were reported. The two-story, approximate 4,500-square-foot home was destroyed, he said. The residents are staying with relatives.
The call came in about 5:21 p.m. after a neighbor saw flames in the rear of the house, Grimm said. By the time crews arrived, there was “an extensive amount of fire,” he said.
Grimm said the state police fire marshal is investigating the cause. Assisting North Strabane were firefighters from Peters, Washington, South Strabane, Chartiers, Canonsburg and Houston.