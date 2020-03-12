A fire destroyed a home in Mt. Pleasant Township Wednesday morning.
Emergency crews responded to the fire in the 3800 block of Henderson Road shortly after 6 a.m.
According to Mt. Pleasant police, the homeowner was not inside when the fire started. Police said they did not yet know what caused the fire.
The man’s family set up a GoFundMe Wednesday. According to the GoFundMe page, the homeowner lost four dogs in the fire.
“We are looking for any type of help, clothes, anything, just to help him out and help him back on his feet,” the description of the GoFundMe page states.
Mt. Pleasant fire and police departments were assisted by fire departments from McDonald and Midway boroughs and Chartiers and North Strabane townships.