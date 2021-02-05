MONESSEN – A fire of undetermined origin destroyed a Monessen home Wednesday.
The 4:20 p.m. fire at the Valley View Drive home of the Delroy Ross family was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived at the scene, Monessen fire Chief Delmar Hepple said.
Hepple said the Ross family was not at home when the fire erupted. One firefighter needed to be checked out for a medical problem, he said.
The cause of the fire was not considered to be suspicious after the state police fire marshal investigated.
Firefighters from Webster, Donora, Carroll Township, North Belle Vernon, Charleroi and Bentleyville assisted at the scene.