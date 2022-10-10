Bud Neckerauer, manager of the Joseph A. Hardy Connellsville Airport, admitted he was not in the best of moods Sunday.
That's understandable after a fire destroyed a hangar at the airport early Sunday morning.
Fayette County 911 said the call came in at about 12:15 a.m. at the airport at 988 Sky Drive in Lemont Furnace.
"I have no clue what started it," Neckerauer said. "I got awakened in the middle of the night and they told me there was a fire at the airport. It turned out to be my hangar. I'm waiting to find out what started it. It turned out to be quite a bit of loss. Everything in it was destroyed. I just lost about a half a million dollars."
Contents of the hangar included an airplane and a 1961 Corvette. He added a trailer he owned that sits next to the airport also was destroyed.
Neckerauer said that as far as he knew no one was injured as a result of the fire.
