A fire destroyed a Cross Creek Township home early Wednesday morning.
Fire crews responded to 65 Gardner Street about 1:15 a.m., according to Avella Fire Department Assistant Chief Bill Maidment.
“The house is a total loss. It’s in pretty bad shape. It was pretty fully involved by the time we got there,” Maidment said.
Maidment said a man lived in the house, and was able to escape without any injuries.
“He only got out with the clothes on his back, but he did get out,” Maidment said.
According to the fire chief, the man declined assistance from Red Cross and said he had a place to stay.
Firefighters were on the scene until about 4:30 a.m. The state police fire marshal is investigating.
Avella firefighters were assisted by Mount Pleasant, Slovan, West Middletown and Jefferson Township fire departments.