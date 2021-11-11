A fire late Tuesday night destroyed a home in Chartiers Township and damaged neighboring properties.
The fire started about 11 p.m. at 592 Galaxy Road, according to Chartiers Township fire Chief Fred Simpson.
“It has been confirmed that it was an accidental fire, and it originated in the kitchen,” Simpson said.
A woman and her 4-year-old daughter lived at the house, according to township police Chief James Horvath. They escaped uninjured.
Simpson, who was not at the scene, said the fire was knocked down quickly, but crews remained on the scene for several hours.
“Our automatic mutual aid with Canton Township worked exactly the way it was supposed to. They were closer. They arrived first. They knocked the fire down and kept it from spreading,” Simpson said.
A few neighboring homes had exterior damage from the fire. Jarell Dates lives next door and said his girlfriend first noticed flames outside the window.
“She asked if that’s a fire, and I looked over and you just could see the curtains and stuff on fire,” Dates said. “I thought it was just in that room. Because we didn’t know if anyone else was still in the house, we run out, and then the whole front porch was just engulfed.”
The fire damaged the siding of Dates’ home and cracked the windows.
Washington Ambulance and Chair and Chartiers police also responded to the fire.