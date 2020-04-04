Emergency crews responded to a fire at a South Strabane business Saturday afternoon.
The fire started outside Grimm Machine at 95 Statement Ave. at about 1:30 p.m.
According to South Strabane Fire Department, the fire was mostly outside of the building but it did spread inside and cause damage. Firefighters knocked down the fire quickly.
Owner Larry Grimm said he believed the fire was caused by raccoons that knocked down an exterior light near a spot with cat food.
City of Washington Fire Department and South Strabane police also responded to the scene.