Firefighters from multiple departments responded to a blaze Friday night that damaged a duplex in McDonald.
The fire was reported on Barr Street shortly after 11 p.m., and firefighters were able to control the blaze quickly, the McDonald Volunteer Fire Department posted on its Facebook page.
