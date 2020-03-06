Several fire departments were called to the scene of a house fire in Houston borough late Wednesday night.
Houston fire Chief Robb Meddings said two residents were home, at 14½ E. Grant St., when the fire call came in about 11:45 p.m. Meddings said the residents made it out of the home uninjured, and are now staying with a friend.
The fire was confined to the first floor, Meddings said, so the house wasn’t a total loss. The cause remains unknown, but the state police fire marshal is investigating, he said. Meddings didn’t know if the home was insured. According to county property records, Dawna Grudi is listed as the owner.
Assisting Houston at the scene were fire departments from Chartiers, Canonsburg, North Strabane and Peters, along with Canonsburg EMS.