The state police fire marshal is investigating the cause of a fire that heavily damaged a home in Donora Wednesday night.
Donora Volunteer Fire Company was sent to the house at 643 McCrea Ave. about 9:30 p.m. when flames were shooting from the roof, it said on social media.
Firefighters were on the scene within minutes to attack the stubborn fire.
Firefighters from Carroll Township and Bentleyville assisted at the scene.
It was not immediately known if anyone was injured or who lived in the two-story brick house.