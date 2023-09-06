Firefighters from multiple departments battled a fire Sunday morning in Carroll Township that started in a detached garage with an upstairs apartment unit. Crews were called to 17 London St. about 6:30 a.m. for the fire that heavily damaged the structure, Valley Inn fire Chief John Curcio said. No one was injured, although Curcio was unsure if anyone was living in the unit at the time, which he said appeared to be in transition between tenants. Firefighters from Carroll Township, Bentleyville and Monongahela assisted Valley Inn at the scene. The state police fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.
