Carroll Fire

Courtesy of Bentleyville Volunteer Fire Department

Firefighters from multiple departments battled a fire Sunday morning in Carroll Township that started in a detached garage with an upstairs apartment unit. Crews were called to 17 London St. about 6:30 a.m. for the fire that heavily damaged the structure, Valley Inn fire Chief John Curcio said. No one was injured, although Curcio was unsure if anyone was living in the unit at the time, which he said appeared to be in transition between tenants. Firefighters from Carroll Township, Bentleyville and Monongahela assisted Valley Inn at the scene. The state police fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

Firefighters from multiple departments battled a fire Sunday morning in Carroll Township that started in a detached garage with an upstairs apartment unit. Crews were called to 17 London St. about 6:30 a.m. for the fire that heavily damaged the structure, Valley Inn fire Chief John Curcio said. No one was injured, although Curcio was unsure if anyone was living in the unit at the time, which he said appeared to be in transition between tenants. Firefighters from Carroll Township, Bentleyville and Monongahela assisted Valley Inn at the scene. The state police fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription