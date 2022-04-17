Fire damaged an apartment complex at 143 S. College St. in Washington, although no one was injured in the Sunday morning blaze.
The fire started in the kitchen shortly after 11:30 a.m. and spread to the apartment’s living room, but firefighters could get the blaze under control quickly, Washington fire Chief Chris Richer said.
The upstairs apartment sustained heavy fire damage, while other units were damaged by smoke and water, Richer said.
City firefighters, who were assisted by fire departments from Canton, North Strabane, Peters and South Strabane townships, were on the scene for about an hour.
South College Street was closed between East Wheeling and East Maiden streets while crews worked.