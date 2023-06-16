CANONSBURG – A Thursday morning fire damaged a concession stand and some seats at Canon-McMillan School District’s stadium.
The fire is believed to have been deliberately set, according to Tim Solobay, chief of the Canonsburg Volunteer Fire Department. The blaze was reported at 2:14 a.m., with the fire starting on the roof of a concession stand located under a set of bleachers. According to Solobay, “Some type of accelerant had been put on top of the roof and lit.”
Video cameras are in place around the site, and Canonsburg police are looking at footage to determine who set the fire.
A statement from the Canon-McMillan School District said, “There is damage to the visitors side bleachers and concession stand, we are waiting for it to be assessed. There is an active investigation into the case and we are waiting for a report from the Pennsylvania state fire marshal and our insurance agent, so that is all we know at this time.”
The roof of the concession stand will have to be fixed, along with a roughly 20-foot section of the bleachers. Solobay put a damage estimate at $150,000, adding that it could be “anything north of that and south of that.”
