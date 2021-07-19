A fire broke out at Lombardi Auto Body & Repair in Washington at about 5 p.m. Friday, according to Washington Fire Chief Jerry Coleman.
The business is located at 140 Highland Ave. Coleman said a Jeep that was inside the garage caught fire, and was discovered by an employee who was still in the buidling.
Coleman said an exact cause has not been determined, but they believe there was a mechanical issue with the vehicle.
According to Coleman, the Jeep and a pick-up truck parked in front of it were totally destroyed, while most of the building mostly had smoke and water damage, and minimal fire damage.
Fire crews from North Strabane, Peters Township, South Strabane, Canton and Bentleyville also responded to the fire. Coleman said they put out the fire in about 15 minutes.