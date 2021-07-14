During a violent storm early Tuesday, lightning struck an apartment building in the city of Washington.
According to Washington Fire Chief Jerry Coleman, lightning struck the antenna on top of 412 E. Maiden St. about 3:40 a.m.
“We believe lightning struck the antenna and it followed the antenna wires into the dwelling,” Coleman said.
A man staying in the apartment on the third story of the building discovered the fire in the kitchen.
“His dog would not stop barking. When he got up he saw smoke in his apartment,” Coleman said.
In addition to the Washington fire department, firefighters from North Strabane and Peters Township also responded. Coleman said crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames.
“The majority of the damage was smoke and water damage,” Coleman said. “The second floor apartment had a lot of water damage. The tenant had to leave.”