Several fire companies responded Thursday morning to the report of a commercial structure fire at 1 Baird Ave., in a building next to Washington Tool & Machine Co. in North Franklin Township.
According to Lt. Tyler Bane of North Franklin Volunteer Fire Department, there was light smoke coming from the roof of the smaller building that sits behind Canon Coin Laundry on West Chestnut Street about 6:10 a.m. when firefighters arrived.
He said there was a small fire in one of the rooms that was quickly extinguished and caused little damage to the building. Bane said the state police fire marshal will be investigating a cause.
Assisting at the scene were fire crews from South Franklin, Canton, Washington, South Strabane and EMS crews from Ambulance & Chair.