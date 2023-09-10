Multiple area fire companies responded to a blaze that caused severe damage to a West Alexander home.
Updated: September 10, 2023 @ 7:16 pm
Multiple area fire companies responded to a blaze that caused severe damage to a West Alexander home.
Washington County 911 said the call for the fire at 233 Wilhelm Drive came at about 11:30 a.m.
Claysville Fire Chief Dave Hilderbrand described the home as a two-story building.
“The fire showed through the roof when we arrived,” he said. “There’s a lot of damage. The state police fire marshal is investigating. The roof was starting to collapse.”
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire as the residents of the house were not home. All firefighters were safe as well.
“Everybody’s accounted for and back at their stations and cleaning trucks,” Hilderbrand said at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
Hilderbrand said crews had the fire under control in about an hour but remained on scene for a few hours.
Joining Claysville were firefighters from West Alexander, Taylorstown, North Franklin, South Franklin and West Finley. Ambulance and Chair Service out of Washington also was at the scene.
