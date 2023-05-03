Finleyville Food Pantry

Paul Paterra/Observer-Reporter

Finleyville Food Pantry will be open for distributions from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays starting May 13.

Finleyville Food Pantry will open May 13 for distributions at its new location in Monongahela.

The pantry closed March 18 after four years at First Presbyterian Church, a move made necessary after the pantry received an eviction notice to leave the church at 3595 Washington Ave. in Finleyville.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In