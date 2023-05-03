Finleyville Food Pantry will open May 13 for distributions at its new location in Monongahela.
The pantry closed March 18 after four years at First Presbyterian Church, a move made necessary after the pantry received an eviction notice to leave the church at 3595 Washington Ave. in Finleyville.
Pat Trumpie, food pantry directos, said the opening at the new facility at 406 Chess St. will involve a welcoming to the community ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Monongahela Area Chamber of Commerce.
“We’ve been blessed,” Trumpie said. “I went ahead and called every single family that we had when we were in Finleyville and gave them the address and told them when we were opening. They are so excited and grateful.”
The pantry serves 358 families a month, but Trumpie said that number may soon be growing.
“We’ve gotten at least 50 calls of more people in need,” Trumpie said.
Once the pantry is open, distributions will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, and food donations will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays.
