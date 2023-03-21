Finleyville food pantry

Mike Jones/Observer-Reporter

Pat Trumpie, director of the Finleyville Food Pantry, is seeking a new location for the organization after receiving an eviction notice to leave the First Presbyterian Church, its home base for the last four years.

Pat Trumpie gets emotional talking about moving the Finleyville Food Pantry from First Presbyterian Church, its home base for the last four years.

But relocation is necessary after the food pantry received an eviction notice to leave the facility at 3595 Washington Ave. in Finleyville.

