Pat Trumpie gets emotional talking about moving the Finleyville Food Pantry from First Presbyterian Church, its home base for the last four years.
But relocation is necessary after the food pantry received an eviction notice to leave the facility at 3595 Washington Ave. in Finleyville.
“Two months ago, we got a letter from a lawyer instead of the church that they wanted us out of here,” Trumpie, food pantry director, said Monday. “I asked why and the only thing I was told was that they wanted to start charging rent by the square foot. I cannot afford that. We went from $360 to $560 to $1,200 a month.”
The food pantry uses 2,500 square feet, so any new location would have to be at least that big and have parking available.
“We have tried every church that we could find, every denomination,” Trumpie said. “Nobody has the room for us. Everywhere we’ve looked, and there’s a lot of buildings that are empty, none of them have parking.”
Trumpie said she was asked to get a lawyer to negotiate, which is something else she said she can’t afford.
“I run on donations and my own income that I put in from time to time when we need something,” Trumpie said. “A lawyer is out of the question.”
When contacted Monday, Kevin Young, pastor of First Presbyterian, declined comment until a later time, on the advice of his attorney.
Trumpie has been the food pantry’s director for the last four years, but said she has been involved with the organization throughout its 38 years of existence. The pantry serves 358 families a month. Its final distribution at the church was held Saturday, when each family received two hams.
“I know them all personally,” Trumpie said. “I’ve been there for them for funerals. I do blessings in a backpack. I do a homeless program. I’m registered with kennels. At Christmas, I had a banquet hall filled with toys. There’s nothing that we won’t do.”
Anyone who may be interested in offering a hand can call Trumpie at 412-660-3166 or contact her via email at cardinalsflyby@gmail.com.
“I’m not asking for a free ride,” Trumpie said. “The most we can pay is $2,000 a month and that has to include utilities as well.”
She said the people the pantry serves, whom Trumpie refers to as “extended family,” have been very supportive.
“People have been sending me cards telling me how much they love me and how much they appreciate what I have done,” Trumpie said. “Every time I read one I break down. Everybody is crying. Everybody is upset. We’re pleading for help. We’re pleading for that opportunity to help everyone else.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.