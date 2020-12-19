Duprees Root 88 Flowers and Garden Center in Finleyville is holding a luminary fundraiser this weekend to raise money for the Finleyville American Legion.
Michalle Dupree and her husband, Richard Cox, owners of Root 88, are giving away the luminary kits, with white paper bags, sand and an LED candle. They started giving away the 9,000 bags Friday to the Finleyville and Union Township community, and will continue to provide them through Sunday.
“As a business, we wanted to give back to the community,” Dupree said. “We wanted everyone to put them up and light them Christmas Eve. The idea is for people to decorate them or put a message of hope on them and place them in the yard. We just wanted Finleyville to shine.”
Dupree said they decided to start accepting donations for the luminary kits, and donating the proceeds to the American Legion for the replacement of the military banners hanging through town. The banners, with images of local veterans on them, got torn up and weathered in the last few storms.
“We figured that would be a good thing to donate it to,” Dupree said. “For even one night, we wanted it to feel like how a family Christmas used to feel. Just for one night, people could forget how painful this year has been.”