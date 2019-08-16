MONONGAHELA – A group of Ohio bakers eagerly awaited the final tally Thursday for the record-setting Monongahela wedding cookie table because its members had already challenged to top the city’s Guinness World Record.
The Youngstown Cookie Table on Facebook will need to set up a table with more than 88,425 cookies after Guinness verified Monongahela’s tally that was released Thursday.
“Okay Youngstown we have to beat it,” the Ohio group posted eight minutes after the Monongahela numbers were revealed on Facebook.
“We will always be the first,” said Laura Magone, an organizer of Sunday’s wedding cookie table event in Chess Park, the capstone of the city’s 250th birthday celebration.
“We’re going to come back and defend it,” Magone said at the Longwell House, the Monongahela Area Historical Society’s new home at 711 W. Main St.
“I’m not too worried,” she said.
Bakers came to Monongahela from as far away as Florida and Texas to help the society establish the category with Guinness.
Guinness stopped counting at 19,000 Sunday after the number topped an unverified table that boasted two years ago it displayed 18,000 cookies at one event in Youngstown, Magone said.
She is an administrator of the widely popular Wedding Cookie Table Community on Facebook, where members share photos, cookie recipes and baking tips.
The event also attracted the unverified largest crowd to ever pack the park in the 700 block of West Main Street.
Monongahela attorney James W. Haines Jr. said an estimated 4,000 people came to the the wedding cookie table.
“There were 30 sworn-in, affidavit-signed cookie counters,” Haines said Thursday.
Magone said the wedding cookie table, which is unique to the Pittsburgh and Youngstown regions, is a tribute to the ethnic backgrounds and blue-collar traditions that remain in the area.
“This is largely a women’s story,” she said. “We are keeping ethnic traditions alive through baking.”