South Strabane residents can expect a higher tax rate next year with the 2023 budget implementing a 0.75 mill fire tax.
The township board of supervisors approved the final version of the budget at their meeting Tuesday. The approximately $6.3 million budget represents a 6.2% drop in spending from the previous year’s budget, according to Township Manager Brandon Stanick.
“The fire (tax) helped us prevent that impact on the general fund,” Stanick said.
While it maintains the current real estate tax rate of 1.1 mills, the 0.75 fire tax will be a 68% hike on residents. For a $200,000 home, the fire tax will add another $150 to the final bill, for a total of $370.
Stanick said the funds generated by the tax will be for fire protection and prevention. The idea of a fire tax was raised when the board voted in October to purchase a $1.3 million fire truck.
The truck comes equipped with a 107-foot ladder and is to be financed over 20 years with payments beginning in 2026. The fire tax is estimated to generate more than $938,000 annually.
