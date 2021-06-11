A new version of the Pennsylvania Teleclaims system (PAT), which allows individuals to file for unemployment benefits by phone, is now online, the state’s Department of Labor & Industry announced Thursday.
It replaces a different file-by-phone system and is part of the new unemployment compensation system launched this week.
“PAT allows individuals who lack computer access an easy way to file for their weekly unemployment benefits,” said Jennifer Berrier, acting secretary of the department. “By making the change to our new UC system, we’re able to offer this service around the clock while providing individuals with the option to view more details about their claim online.”
Individuals who wish to file for benefits through the new system or the Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) programs can do so by calling 888-255-4728. Initial claims can also be filed online at benefits.uc.pa.gov.
The creation of a Keystone ID is required when using the new online system.