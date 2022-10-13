An argument inside a Monongahela bar apparently preceded the fatal shooting of a man in Finleyville early Monday, according to court documents, although no one had been charged in his killing as of Wednesday afternoon.
Investigators said a fight broke out between a large group of people inside Jim’s Bar on West Main Street in Monongahela late Sunday, prompting the bartender there to kick everyone out and shut down the business early.
Those bar patrons then apparently drove in multiple cars to Bob’s Tavern on Route 88 in Finleyville, where one of the vehicles was shot multiple times while in that establishment’s parking lot shortly after 1 a.m. Monday, Monongahela police said. Jaisen A. Irwin was sitting in the passenger seat at the time and struck multiple times, leading the driver of the car, Maurissa Larae Spencer, to speed away from the scene, police said.
Spencer stopped the vehicle a short distance away in the 3600 block of Washington Avenue, and she either pushed Irwin out of the car or he fell onto the roadway, court documents indicate. Irwin, 29, of Monessen, died of multiple gunshot wounds, and his body was found on the side of the road, according to investigators.
Spencer’s bullet-riddled sedan was located about seven hours later at Tuscany Estates in Union Township, police said. Spencer, 23, of South Park, was arrested Tuesday night at a different location on charges of hindering apprehension, evidence tampering and reckless endangerment because investigators said she left Irwin at the scene and never called 911 for help.
“Spencer admitted that she kept going and did not stop,” investigators wrote in court documents.
Investigators reviewed surveillance video at Jim’s Bar in Monongahela and executed search warrants at homes in Donora and Bentleyville early Wednesday in relation to Irwin’s killing, District Attorney Jason Walsh said. He declined to identify any suspects in the case, but said police are continuing to follow leads. The two search warrants filed at District Judge Phillippe Melograne’s office in Peters Township were not made public Wednesday afternoon.
Court documents charging Spencer for her alleged role in the incident did not indicate what prompted the fight at Jim’s Bar in Monongahela or how many people were involved. Spencer is not charged in Irwin’s death, although it was unclear whether she could face additional counts. Spencer is free on $20,000 cash bond.
Monongahela police are leading the investigation because they cover Finleyville, where the killing occurred. They are being assisted by Washington County detectives and state police.
A post on Bob’s Tavern’s Facebook page Monday afternoon said the shooting did not happen inside the building.
“Yes, we are open. Nothing happened in the bar. Please try to mind your own business,” the Facebook post reads.
A subsequent post Wednesday morning included a photograph of Irwin and offered “our deepest sympathies” to his family and friends.
