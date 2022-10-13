Bob's Tavern

Jaisen Irwin, 29, of Monessen, was shot to death while in a car parked outside of Bob’s Tavern in Finleyville early Monday morning. Investigators said the incident was the result of a fight between a large group of people that started at Jim’s Bar in Monongahela, prompting the patrons to drive to Finleyville.

An argument inside a Monongahela bar apparently preceded the fatal shooting of a man in Finleyville early Monday, according to court documents, although no one had been charged in his killing as of Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators said a fight broke out between a large group of people inside Jim’s Bar on West Main Street in Monongahela late Sunday, prompting the bartender there to kick everyone out and shut down the business early.

