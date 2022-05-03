The Mon Valley Academy for the Arts 13-piece Ancient Drum and Fife Unit” will make its debut Saturday at the Mounds Fest Event at Crall Mounds Park in Monongahela.
Students in the unit from grades seven to 12 were recruited, auditioned and rehearsed in the fashion of a Civil War Fife and Drum unit.
Students from the Mon Valley area have been practicing and drilling in the fashion of the 1860s musical style, along with period instruments and authentic style union uniforms.
The unit has 15 events this year, beginning with the May 7 event leading up to a canon display in Belle Vernon and finally performing at the Gettysburg Battlefield.
Members of the unit are: quartermaster, Peyton Deferrari; fifes, Will Simms, Sarah Fox, Jenna Fox, Levi Barkley, Eli Criswell and Korben Andrews; drums, Danika Hampton, Mason Quarture, Liam Welsh, Spencer Anderson, Jacob Coffee, and Isaac Rivera.
As the season moves forward, all Mon Valley students, sponsors, and donors are welcome to join and participate.
For information and performance schedule, visit the MVAA FaceBook page, https://youtu.be/aLtciNWsEzY, call 724-565-1687, or email info@monvalleyacademyforthearts.org.