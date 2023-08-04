Hickory Telephone CEO Brian Jeffers gave a demonstration Thursday near the Blaine Township Municipal Building in Taylorstown to show state and county officials how the telecommunications company splices fiber internet wires to connect broadband to rural locations in Washington County.
“By splicing fibers and activating this community, we are making a lasting impact on the lives of Washington County residents, unlocking countless opportunities for innovation and progress,” Jeffers said.
