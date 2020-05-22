It could be a quiet Fourth of July this year, as fireworks displays across the region have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Not long after Pittsburgh canceled its show, Canonsburg canceled its Fourth of July parade and fireworks. Washington’s fireworks are also canceled this year.
“A lot of skies will be dark in a lot of municipalities,” said Stephen Vitale, CEO of Pyrotecnico, a fireworks company based in New Castle.
His company does fireworks shows around the world, but so far this year, Vitale said, they’ve seen a 70% cancellation rate, which is on par for the entire industry.
“This pandemic couldn’t have come at a worse time for the fireworks industry,” Vitale said, noting that the majority of their season happens from Memorial Day to Labor Day. “A lot of communities are looking for other dates to do these celebrations. People need what we do. They are going to want a reason to celebrate.”
The company’s marketing brand manager, Geoffrey Abraham, said that while their numbers are down, the company is looking into creative ways for municipalities to still have shows, like at drive-in theaters.
“Fireworks are something we can do in a socially distant, safe way, too,” he said. “We’re working with drive-ins across the country about what we could do. Who would have thought we’d be talking about drive-in theaters in 2020? We want people to enjoy fireworks one way or another.”
Abraham said the company wants people to adhere to Centers for Disease Control guidelines on social distancing while still able to celebrate the Fourth with traditional fireworks. A Fourth without fireworks would be a “sad and unfortunate thing,” he said.
“We’re all looking for things to celebrate right now,” he said. “There a very few holidays that we feel as passionate about as fireworks on the Fourth of July. We’re going to think of ways to make these shows still happen.”
Canonsburg residents are certainly passionate about celebrating the holiday, with the largest July 4 parade in the state.
Even though the parade and fireworks were canceled, Mayor Dave Rhome advised residents should leave the launching of fireworks to the professionals. He’s worried that without these regional shows, folks inexperienced with fireworks will try to have their own backyard show, resulting in hazards or injury.
“We’ve already anticipated that’s going to happen,” Rhome said. “We see so many accidents year in and year out of people getting burned or losing eyes or fingers. The safety is what we have to stress – these things are dangerous.”
Rhome said launching fireworks is illegal within the borough limits. He said the borough may consider having additional police officers on patrol during the holiday.
Washington’s fireworks display was canceled, too, according to the city’s reopening plan that was approved by City Council earlier this month.
“People are going to have their own celebrations in their backyards,” said Washington fire Chief Gerald Coleman.
He said residents need to be reminded which fireworks are legal and which are not in Pennsylvania. He also said people should be careful, especially in communities with houses that are close together.
“The last thing you want to do is burn the roof off your neighbor’s house because you wanted to make the Fourth of July special,” he said.
City police Chief Robert Wilson said his department usually has additional patrols out for the holiday.
Phantom Fireworks, headquartered in Youngstown, Ohio, deals with consumer fireworks across the nation, in its retail stores and seasonal tent sales. With many municipal shows being canceled, the company is anticipating a “higher demand,” according to the director of government affairs, Dan Peart.
Phantom implemented online ordering capabilities to ensure it will be able to keep up with that demand, he said.
“It’s something we’ve been talking about for a while, and this pandemic has accelerated our rollout of that platform,” Peart said. “We want to make sure we’re able to provide every possible outlet for people.”
He said as its stores are allowed to open in less restrictive states, the company already is getting customers and selling gift cards. Stores are located in Greensburg and Monroeville.
“People are noticing the same thing about their municipal shows getting canceled,” Peart said.
As people stock up on Phantom’s products, he said customers also receive education and safety tips on how to use them. He said the company has a safety tab on its website along with a YouTube channel that has videos on how to use each of its products, “what to expect and the best practices and safety guides.”
“We’re confident that people are educated in what they’re buying and how to use it,” he said.