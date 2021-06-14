The state Department of Health reported there were 226 new COVID-19 cases across Pennsylvania over the weekend, bringing the cumulative total to 1,208,513.
Fayette County reported three new virus cases over the weekend, taking its total to 13,337 since March 2020. Greene reported six new cases to its total that increased to 3,338.
There were a total of 17,863 cases reported for both Saturday and Sunday in Washington County. That represents 12 fewer cases than were reported on Friday. The reason for the reduction in total cases was not immediately clear.
No new virus-related deaths were reported in Fayette, Washington and Greene counties on Saturday or Sunday.
The state’s total number of COVID-19-related deaths was reported to be 27,474 on Saturday. An additional 14 deaths were reported Sunday, bringing the cumulative total to 27,488 since March 2020.
The state reported, as of Friday, over 11.1 million vaccinations have been given with 56.6 percent of adult Pennsylvanians being fully vaccinated.
Pennsylvania ranks ninth among 50 states for first-dose vaccinations.