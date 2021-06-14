Washington, PA (15301)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. High 82F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then becoming clear overnight. Low near 55F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.