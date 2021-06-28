There were few new cases of COVID-19 reported in Washington, Greene and Fayette counties by the Pennsylvania Department of Health over the weekend, and no new deaths.
Between Friday and Sunday, Washington County added two new cases, bringing its cumulative total to 17,922. Greene County added no new cases, keeping its 15-month total at 3,352. Eight new cases were reported in Fayette County, for a total of 13,414.
Westmoreland County reported two new deaths, for a total of 776, as did Allegheny County. The death toll in Allegheny County now stands at 2,013. Allegheny County recorded 27 new cases over the weekend, bringing its total to 101,864. Westmoreland County added five cases. Its total is now 34,410.
The positivity rate across the commonwealth is 1.2%
The mask mandate issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Health on April 15, 2020, will be lifted today. Businesses, organizations and health care providers still have the option of asking visitors to wear masks. Also, Gov. Tom Wolf announced on Friday that 75% of Pennsylvanians aged 18 or older had received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.