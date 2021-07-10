Federal charges are pending against a Burgettstown woman who was accused of leaving the state with her four children in violation of a Washington County Court order, online court records state.
District Judge Gary H. Havelka sent Lacey U. Blake, 35, to Washington County jail without bond after she was apprehended in Maryland and returned Friday to Pennsylvania for her arraignment, court records state.
Havelka noted in the record that bail was denied in the case, partly because she was a flight risk and of the pending federal charges.
She was charged with interfering with the custody of children after allegedly taking them out of state in June, despite her having been stripped of their custody.
The children were safely returned to their fathers, the family stated in Facebook posts.