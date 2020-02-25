A federal charge was filed against John Matthew Chapman, the Maryland man who allegedly kidnapped and murdered a Bethel Park woman in September.
The Las Vegas division of the FBI charged Chapman, 40, of Oakland, Md., Monday with kidnapping resulting in death. He’s facing a trial in Pittsburgh for kidnapping and obstruction of justice.
Chapman will also have a hearing on the new charge at 2 p.m. March 2 in Pittsburgh.
According to court documents, Chapman kidnapped Jaime Rae Feden, 33, in September under the pretense they were going to Las Vegas on vacation.
“However, Chapman had a plan to kill JF before they left Pennsylvania, and he had a kill kit ready before their departure for Nevada,” the criminal complaint states.
On Sept. 25, Chapman drove Feden to a desert area of Lincoln County, Nev., where he bound her hands and feet with zip ties to a sign post and covered her mouth and nose with duct tape. She was unable to breathe, the complaint says.
“He then watched JF die from asphyxiation,” the complaint states.
Chapman then unbound her, stripped her naked and left her body by the sign post, where it was discovered Oct. 5. He confessed to Bethel Park police during a November interview that he had “killed JF for her money,” the complaint states.
Chapman is being held in Allegheny County jail without bail.