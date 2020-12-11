Dominic Quarture

Dominic Quarture

The FBI in Pittsburgh is seeking help from the public in finding a Washington man who is wanted as a suspect under federal drug and firearms indictments involving members of the Pagan’s Motorcycle Club.

Dominic Quarture, 52, of Washington, was listed Wednesday among 30 suspects accused of distributing large amounts of heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine between August 2018 and November as part of the Pittsburgh Pagan’s chapter.

Quarture was still wanted Thursday by the FBI, which is seeking information on his whereabouts through calls to police or a tip line at 412-432-4000.

Staff Writer

Scott Beveridge is a North Charleroi native who has lived most of his life in nearby Rostraver Township. He is a general assignments reporter focusing on investigative journalism and writing stories about the mid-Mon Valley.

