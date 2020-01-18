Aiming to protect the integrity of the election process, the FBI this week announced a new internal policy to guide its notification of appropriate state and local officials of cyberattacks.
Another goal of the new policy is to increase collaboration between all levels of government.
To lessen the impact of computerized meddling, the FBI has established the policy regarding those who are responsible for administering election infrastructure.
The new policy mandates that a chief state election official and local election officials be notified of cyber threats to local election infrastructure, the FBI said in a news release.
Melanie Ostrander, Washington County director of elections, said Friday, “It’s good to know the FBI is out there monitoring cyberattacks that affect elections, and they’ll be informing the state as well as local officials so we’ll have more resources to combat the threat.”
She stressed that voting machines in Washington County are not and have never been connected to the internet.
When elections results are reported over the internet, Washington County’s information technology department handles the task with data the elections office provides.
An interface between local information and the internet occurs with Pennsylvania’s voter database, known as the Statewide Uniform Registry of Electors.
Data is converted from the SURE system and put on compact flash drives precinct by precinct to create information found on 180 electronic poll books.
The FBI outlined its procedures related to the new policy.
Each state has a designated person serving as the chief election official with ultimate authority over elections held in the state. However, most election infrastructure is owned and operated by local governments, and the election process is overseen by local election officials.
The new policy also provides updated and additional guidance on the timely dissemination of notifications and reporting of threats.
It also addresses protection of victim information and disclosures and coordination between the FBI and other agencies.
The Pennsylvania primary this year is April 28, and the state’s 20 electoral votes in the presidential race are a coveted prize.