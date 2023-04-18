FBI Pittsburgh is cautioning residents about a telephone scam where the caller claims to be a special agent and the phone number shows up as FBI Pittsburgh.

Victims, who are addressed by name, are told their identities have been compromised and used to open fraudulent bank accounts that were used to send suspicious money transfers overseas. Because these transfers appeared to be coming from the victims, the caller says they will be prosecuted by the FBI.

