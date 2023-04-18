FBI Pittsburgh is cautioning residents about a telephone scam where the caller claims to be a special agent and the phone number shows up as FBI Pittsburgh.
Victims, who are addressed by name, are told their identities have been compromised and used to open fraudulent bank accounts that were used to send suspicious money transfers overseas. Because these transfers appeared to be coming from the victims, the caller says they will be prosecuted by the FBI.
The caller tells the victims to prove their identity by purchasing “money cards” with all the funds in their bank account. They are then told to read the card numbers to the suspect over the phone, and text photos of the cards, the receipt and the victim’s face. Victims are told there will be a face-to-face meeting set up to verify identity and return the funds, but that meeting never takes place.
To date, FBI Pittsburgh has seen several instances of these scams with losses between $1,000 and $6,000, and the victims have been located in other parts of the country.
While the calls appear to be a nuisance at this time, the FBI reminds the public to be vigilant and never share personal identifying information with a caller that you have not initiated contact with, or have not verified as a legitimate business or organization. To report a call or message from scammers pretending to be law enforcement or the FBI, contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL FBI or online at tips.fbi.gov.
