The FBI obtained a search warrant Tuesday for the cellphones of two suspects in connection with an attempted bank robbery Sept. 16 in South Strabane Township and another in Allegheny County that same day.
Anthony West, 27, of Stowe Township, was charged with bank robbery in the Western District of Pennsylvania in connection with the robbery of Brentwood Bank in South Fayette Township in which $4,000 was stolen.
Earlier that day, an attempt was made to rob the Strabane Square PNC Bank at 319 Washington Road. The suspect handed a note demanding money to the bank teller. When the teller did not have any cash at their station, the suspect left the bank, according to the FBI.
While court documents did not mention the South Strabane robbery attempt, an FBI spokesperson said West was considered a suspect but has not been charged in that case. According to the FBI, a surveillance photo from PNC Bank matched the description of the person who robbed Brentwood Bank.
According to the FBI, security cameras captured a suspect entering a black sedan following the Brentwood Bank robbery. The FBI determined the car was registered to West.
The same day as the robberies, the FBI took West and another suspect into custody in Stowe Township and seized their phones. In the search warrant application, the FBI states it believes the phones may contain evidence of the planning of both robberies. The second suspect, whom West claims served as driver, has not been charged.