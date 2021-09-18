The FBI is working with local police departments to investigate a pair of bank robberies that occurred Thursday afternoon.
The Strabane Square PNC Bank at 319 Washington Road in South Strabane Township and Brentwood Bank in South Fayette Township were robbed.
FBI Public Affairs Specialist Catherine Policicchio said two persons of interest were taken into custody in Stowe Township in Allegheny County. She also said there were no injuries in either incident.
According to online court records, the FBI has charged Anthony West, 27, of Stowe Township, with bank robbery in the Western District of Pennsylvania.
The complaint only accuses West of the robbery in South Fayette, and makes no mention of the PNC Bank in South Strabane.
Policicchio said West is a suspect, however, in the South Strabane robbery.
According to South Fayette police Lt. John Leininger, the department received a call about the robbery at about 1:40 p.m.
“We learned that a bank robbery had occurred in South Strabane as well,” Leininger said, adding his department has been in communication with South Strabane Police Department.
“It was believed to be related,” he added.
South Strabane police Chief Drew Hilk declined to comment on the investigation.
According to the FBI’s complaint, West demanded $20,000 at the bank, and the teller, fearing for her life, handed him approximately $4,000.
As of press time, no additional charges had been filed
According to Leininger, the FBI is “handling the bulk” of the investigation going forward.
“We’re all involved, it’s kind of a team effort at this point,” Leininger said.