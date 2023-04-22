A Fayette County man accused of having a live pipe bomb in his vehicle last October in Waynesburg had all charges against him held for trial.
Kenton Llammar Pinson, 30, of Labelle, appeared before Greene County District Judge Glenn Bates Friday afternoon for his preliminary hearing.
According to testimony from state police Trooper Cody Karaman, police were called at about 10:30 p.m. Oct. 19 after Pinson’s vehicle struck a utility pole on Route 19 in Franklin Township and he drove away.
Waynesburg police stopped Pinson a short time later in the borough’s business district. Pinson had been wanted on a parole warrant.
Karaman said Pinson’s vehicle was towed from the scene and a search warrant was obtained. According to Karaman, police searched the car four days after Pinson’s arrest. Police found the pipe bomb, a loaded handgun with the serial numbers scratched off, suspected drugs and $7,000 in suspected counterfeit money, according to Karaman’s testimony.
The state police bomb squad determined the pipe bomb was real and contained explosives.
Timothy Ross, Pinson’s public defender, questioned Karaman about the cash, and how police determined the bills to be counterfeit.
Karaman said the bills were marked with the words “play money.” He also said there were several real bills mixed in, and that the cash was held together with rubber bands.
Pinson will head to trial on multiple felony charges, including unlawful possession of a weapon of mass destruction, risking a catastrophe and several firearm charges.
Bates set a $50,000 straight cash bond for Pinson, who was previously being held without bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned at the Greene County Courthouse 1 p.m. May 22.
