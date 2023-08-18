Fayette Elections Office

Mike Jones/Observer-Reporter

The recount for six precincts from the GOP commissioners race will be held Monday at the Fayette County Elections Bureau at 2 W. Main St. in Uniontown.

With little fanfare during a quick three-minute meeting Thursday afternoon, Fayette County’s elections board voted to recount the results in six precincts from the May primary that were being challenged in court.

The recount will begin at 8:30 a.m. Monday and be held in a specialized room in the elections bureau that can be viewed by candidates and their representatives as the elections staff goes through each individual ballot and displays them to observers while tabulating the results.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription