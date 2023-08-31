The results of the Republican race for Fayette County commissioner were certified on Wednesday, paving the way for the county to prepare ballots for the November election.

The county’s three-member election board unanimously voted to certify the results. The move comes after a hand recount of votes cast in six precincts was conducted earlier this month, and after Senior Judge John F. Wagner Jr. entered an order last week stating, “This court specifically finds that the ballot scanners operated correctly in reading the ballots and that the ink bleed through did not affect the computation of the votes cast.”

