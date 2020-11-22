A Fayette County woman was found dead in her home Saturday, and state police are investigating the incident as a possible homicide.
Relatives discovered the body of Meghan Ann Masi, 28, in her Yauger Hollow Road residence in North Union Township.
Trooper Robert Broadwater of the Uniontown station confirmed the death Sunday morning, adding that the unidentified woman had been alone in the home.
According to a news release from PSP Uniontown, members of the Troop B Criminal Investigation Section are investigating the case as a possible suicide. Those investigators are from five Southwest Pennsylvania stations: Uniontown, Washington, Waynesburg, Belle Vernon and Pittsburgh.