DAISYTOWN – A Fayette County woman was arrested Wednesday on allegations she moved out of a West Pike Run Township apartment last year, leaving her three pets there to die of starvation.
Senior District Judge Larry Hopkins sent the suspect, Dominique Lynn Cronin, 22, of Chestnut Ridge, to Washington County jail on $50,000 bond on aggravated cruelty to animals and related charges, court records show.
State police were sent to Cronin’s former residence at 215 Whitehall Road about 6 p.m. Jan. 5 to check on two cats and a pitbull that were left there with no care for more than a month, state police noted in the affidavit.
The owner of the apartment, Eric John Rucci, identified Cronin as being his former tenant who had moved about 40 days ago. Rucci then allowed a trooper to go inside to check on the welfare of the animals.
Police said animal feces was discovered throughout the apartment, and that there were no signs of food for them.
The animals were discovered dead and severely emaciated in the living area, police stated in charging documents.
A veterinarian on Jan. 7 confirmed the animals died from starvation and that they did not appear to have had any illnesses that could have killed them.
Cronin also is charged with three counts of cruelty to animals and six counts of neglect of animals.