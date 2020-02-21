A Fayette County woman was arrested Tuesday on allegations she kissed a prisoner, passing a balloon containing illegal drugs by mouth, in a district court in Centerville.
Centerville Borough police charged the suspect, Gabrielle Vance, 24, of Redstone Township, with drug possession with intent to deliver, possessing contraband and drug possession, court records show.
A state constable told police he witnessed Vance appear to pass a prisoner something during an open-mouth kiss about 10 a.m. in District Judge Joshua Kanalis’ courtroom.
Two constables also approached the prisoner, Jonathan Lester Godines, 22, of Denbo, and prevented him from swallowing a small, balloon-like object, court records show.
The object turned out to be part of a surgical glove containing nine Suboxone doses, police stated in the affidavit.
Godines, who was charged by California Borough police with possessing drug paraphernalia, waived his charges that day to Washington County Court of Common Pleas.
Vance was released on $25,000 bond.