Photos: Courtesy of Aimee Cesarino

Among those on hand were ancestors of the Conwell family: (from left) Loraine Durmann and Ann Brainerd, cousins of Treva Waldrop, a fourth great granddaughter of William Conwell; Elizabeth Mahaney, Waldrop, Jennie Peton, Vivian Craigo and Margie Benedum. Craigo and Benedum are Waldrop’s sisters. Mahaney and Peton are descendants of Jehu Conwell, William Conwell’s brother.

The legacy of Capt. William Conwell, a ranger in the Revolutionary War, will go on forever.

A ceremony to dedicate a marker for this patriot who once called Brownsville home took place Sept. 11 at the Conwell Cemetery on private land near Heisterberg in Luzerne Township.

