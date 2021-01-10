Fayette County reported 10 new COVID-19 deaths while cases and fatalities continued to increase Saturday in the region.
Washington County reported four new virus deaths, taking its total number of victims to 156 since March, the state Health Department reported. Greene County's death toll rose by two to 22.
As of Saturday, 146 people have died from the virus in Fayette.
Meanwhile, Allegheny County reported nine new virus deaths and 849 new cases.
Washington County reported 312 new cases, taking its cumulative total to 10,433. Greene County added 71 new cases to its total of 2,004. Fayette County saw 216 new cases, bringing its total to 8,472.
The virus has killed 17,667 Pennsylvanians since March after 273 new deaths were reported Saturday.
State Health Sec. Rachel Levine is expected to provide an update on the virus in Pennsylvania at 11:30 a.m. today.