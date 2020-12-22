A Fayette County man who pleaded guilty earlier this year to a drug delivery resulting in death was sentenced Friday to 5 to 10 years in prison.
Jeffrey Horabik, 34, of Redstone Township, avoided a trial when he entered a guilty plea in July to one count of drug delivery resulting in death, a first-degree felony.
South Strabane Township police charged Horabik in October 2018, after they found James Dunn, 37, dead in his Roberts Road home. Horabik had admitted to selling Dunn heroin stamp bags labeled “Safe Trip” laced with fentanyl. Dunn died after ingesting the drugs.
While arresting Horabik, detectives discovered 30 more “Safe Trip” stamp bags in Horabik’s vehicle, according to a news release from Washington County District Attorney Eugene Vittone.
About 15 of Dunn’s family members testified at Horabik’s sentencing hearing, after which Judge Gary Gilman sentenced him to 5 to 10 years in state prison.
“Overdose deaths continue to be a major health problem in Washington County,” Vittone said in a news release. “We will continue to hold those responsible for these tragic deaths responsible to the fullest extent of the law. I appreciate the work and effort of the South Strabane Township Police Department in this case.”