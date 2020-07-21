A Redstone Township man entered a guilty plea to drug delivery resulting in death instead of proceeding with a trial this week in Washington County Court.
Jeffrey Horabik, 33, whose last known address was in Chestnut Ridge, Fayette County, pleaded Friday before Judge Gary Gilman, who ordered a pre-sentence investigation be performed by the Adult Probation Office. Sentencing is to take place this autumn.
South Strabane Township police charged Horabik in connection with the October 2018 death of James Dunn, 37, at his home on Roberts Road.
The Washington County coroner’s office later ruled he had died from taking heroin and fentanyl.
Police interviewed Horabik in Centerville Borough and said he confessed to selling stamp bags with the same marking, "Safe Trip," as were found with Dunn.
Horabik remains free on $100,000 unsecured bond.
According to his obituary, Dunn was a machinist at Dynamet Inc.