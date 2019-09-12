ROSTRAVER – A Fayette County man died Thursday when his pickup truck collided with a refuse vehicle on Route 51 north in Rostraver Township.

Rostraver police said Donald James Schultz, 32, of 206 Marston St., Washington Township, was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:55 a.m. by a deputy coroner in Westmoreland County.

Police said Schultz was driving at a high rate of speed when his truck struck the rear of a Big's Sanitation refuse rolloff truck that had just pulled out from the business at 4859 Route 51.

Both vehicles were traveling in the left lane about 5:44 a.m. when they collided.

The refuse truck was driven by Robert Strothers of Pittsburgh, police said. He was not injured.

Schultz died from blunt force trauma, said a spokesman for Coroner Ken Bacha. His death was ruled an accident, he said.

Staff Writer

Scott Beveridge is a North Charleroi native who has lived most of his life in nearby Rostraver Township. He is a general assignments reporter focusing on investigative journalism and writing stories about the mid-Mon Valley.

