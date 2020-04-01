The first COVID-19 death occurred Tuesday in Fayette County where the number of positive cases of the virus hadn't shown an increase, the state Health Department said.
The number of deaths statewide climbed to 74 Tuesday, up 11 from the previous day, the department said. The state added 962 confirmed cases Tuesday, bringing the total number of positive test results to 5,805.
Washington County had two more confirmed cases of coronavirus Tuesday, taking its total to 35. Greene County had nine cases, the same number that was released Tuesday.
"Some people infected with COVID-19 do not have symptoms and may still be able to transmit the disease to others without knowing that they have it. This is why physical distancing is so important," the health department in Allegheny County said Wednesday.
Allegheny County recorded 31 additional cases of the virus Wednesday. It has seen two deaths from the virus and 356 positive cases of the disease, its health department said. There have been no COVID-19 deaths in Washington or Greene counties.
Meanwhile, Westmoreland County experienced 11 new cases of the virus Tuesday, taking its total to 72. Fayette had 14 confirmed cases.
Many counties across Pennsylvania remained under a stay-home order imposed by Gov. Tom Wolf, including Washington, Westmoreland and Allegheny.
State health Secretary Rachel Levine is expected to brief the public on the state's COVID-19 report at 2 p.m. today.
Thank you for Reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.