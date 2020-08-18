A 16-year-old Masontown girl has been charged as an adult with conspiring to commit attempted homicide in an ambush-style shooting last month in Washington.
City police also charged Alexis Michaels, of 2 Justice Lane, with conspiring to commit aggravated assault in the July 18 shooting of Alex Oliver near woods in the 300 block of Ridge Avenue, court records show.
Police accused Michaels of luring Oliver to that area where four rounds were fired into his car on the driver’s side, with one bullet striking him in the left leg about 2:38 a.m., charging documents alleged.
Oliver, of Washington, drove himself to the Trinity Point strip mall in South Strabane Township where he was then taken for treatment to a Pittsburgh hospital.
He told city police Michaels directed him to Ridge Avenue from her motel room in South Strabane where she was with two other men.
Those men, who have not been charged in the case, were seen in motel video that day leaving the motel about 2:18 a.m. and returning about 5 a.m., debunking Michaels’ statement that they didn’t come back after they left, police said in the affidavit. One of them was wearing a mask at the time.
Oliver told police he did not see who shot him, but there were two figures in the woods, court records indicate.
Earlier in a cellphone conversation between Oliver and Michaels she told him there were people in her room who “want his head.”
At one point one of her companions that morning sent Oliver a photo of himself holding a gun.
Michaels was arrested in the case Friday afternoon. She later was released from Washington County jail on $15,000 bond set by Senior District Judge Larry Hopkins.