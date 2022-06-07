A Fayette City man in in jail after he allegedly choked and threatened to shoot his girlfriend.
Nathan John Zarichnak, 46, was charged with strangulation, terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment before on-call Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino Jr. on Saturday.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, state police were called a home on Foundry Avenue in Jefferson Township on Friday. Troopers spoke with Joannie Smith, who told them that she came home from work and got into an argument with her boyfriend, Zarichnak.
Police said the argument escalated, and alleged Zarichnak grabbed Smith by her throat and slammed her down. Court paperwork indicated the fight continued outside, where Zarichnak held a gun to Smith’s head and told her, “You need to die.”
Smith reported to police that Zarichnak told her if she or her son called police, he would kill them both.
Zarichnak is lodged in the Fayette County Prison with bail set at $35,000.
He’s scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Richard Kasunic II at 11 a.m. June 14.